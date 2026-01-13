Three held for drug trafficking in Hyderabad, 2 kg of ganja seized

The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Monday, January 12, arrested three individuals in Habeebnagar, Hyderabad, and seized 2.11 kilograms of ganja from them. Three others involved in the cases are absconding.

Acting on tip off, the special team raided a house at Mangar Basthi and caught Kamble Ratan, Karan and Amar and seized the cannabis. Three others Ajay, Vandhan and Madhu are absconding.

The gang was selling ganja to people visiting the Mangar Basthi in Habeebnagar at premium price after buying it from their known suppliers in A.P and Odisha.

A case is booked at the Nampally Prohibition and Excise Station.