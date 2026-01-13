Three held for drug trafficking in Hyderabad, 2 kg of ganja seized

Three others are absconding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th January 2026 4:21 pm IST
Three people were held for possessing ganja in Hyderabad on Monday
Three people were held for possessing ganja in Hyderabad on Monday

The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Monday, January 12, arrested three individuals in Habeebnagar, Hyderabad, and seized 2.11 kilograms of ganja from them. Three others involved in the cases are absconding.

Acting on tip off, the special team raided a house at Mangar Basthi and caught Kamble Ratan, Karan and Amar and seized the cannabis. Three others Ajay, Vandhan and Madhu are absconding.

The gang was selling ganja to people visiting the Mangar Basthi in Habeebnagar at premium price after buying it from their known suppliers in A.P and Odisha.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

A case is booked at the Nampally Prohibition and Excise Station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th January 2026 4:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button