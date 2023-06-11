Niharika Konidela confirms divorce with latest Insta post?

Hyderabad: Social media platforms have been buzzing with rumours and speculation regarding the marital turmoil between Chaitanya Jonnalaggada and Niharika Konidela, the actor Naga Babu’s daughter. The couple’s alleged problems have gotten so bad that they have unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling the ongoing rumours.

Although the couple has not issued an official statement regarding their relationship status, signs of a possible separation appear to be present. The absence of Niharika’s husband, Chaitanya, from Varun Tej’s recent engagement has fueled speculation about their rumored divorce. An official announcement addressing the situation appears to be on the way in the near future.

The confusion among fans stems from Niharika Konidela’s Instagram post congratulating the couple on her brother’s engagement. As a result, netizens began to notice that Chaitanya Jonnalaggada was missing from the photos, and the time the photos were posted on Instagram was flooded with suspicious comments from netizens inquiring about his absence.

Varun Tej’s engagement took place in a private ceremony amid swirling rumours. The event was held at Naga Babu’s residence in Manikonda and was attended by members of the Mega family such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, and many others. The couple’s engagement was a joyous occasion for which they were surrounded by close friends and family members.

Although the engagement celebration brought joy to the family, the focus remains on Niharika’s alleged marital problems, with fans and well-wishers eagerly awaiting the couple’s official statement. The wedding date for Varun and Lavanya has yet to be set, adding to the excitement surrounding this momentous occasion.

Meanwhile, the joyous occasion of Varun Tej’s engagement brought the entire Mega family together. Fans remain hopeful for clarity regarding Niharika’s relationship status and eagerly await further updates on Varun and Lavanya’s upcoming wedding as the wait for official confirmation continues.