‘Nikal yahan aur paise de…’ Noida Uber driver threatens women passengers; held

An Uber cab driver in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after he threatened a group of women passengers with a rod, following an altercation over the route during the ride.

The shocking incident came to light after one of the passengers flagged it on social media platforms. Tashu Gupta and others had booked the Uber from Botanical Garden Metro Station to their office, located in Sector 128, Noida on Tuesday, September 23.

Gupta was sitting on the passenger seat and requested the driver, Brajesh Kumar, to take an underpass instead of a U-turn to avoid traffic.

However, he took the U-turn, and when they said they would be stuck in the traffic for a long time, he replied rudely.

“Without any provocation, he said, ‘Sit quietly, I will take the route shown on the map,’” she posted on her social media.

When they asked him to speak politely, he turned verbally aggressive and said, “Who are you to tell me where to go, aukaat kya hai, I have 10 like you working for me, and I drive 12-13 cars.”

Gupta alleged that Kumar became aggressive, using phrases like “do whatever you want, go and get me hanged,” and began abusing her. She claimed he was about to hit her as she was sitting beside him.

When they asked him to pull over to let them out, he threatened to “teach them a lesson.” As she exited the car, he pushed her, demanding she pay and saying “nikal yahan se aur paise de” (Get out of here and pay).

When they refused to pay, he took a rod out from the trunk and threatened the group of women. Gupta also claimed that he chased one of the women who was recording the scene in an attempt to take her phone.

The women reportedly tried contacting local authorities and the women’s helpline, but received no response.

Uber commented on the video, “Hey there, this is concerning. Such behaviour is unacceptable, and we prioritise your safety above all else. Kindly send your registered Uber account contact details through Direct Message, and our safety team will contact you shortly.”

Kumar has been booked under sections 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences), 135 (inquiry as to truth of information) and 126 (security of keeping peace) of BNS after an FIR was filed against him, Times of India reported.