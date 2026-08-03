NIMS completes 1,000 robotic surgeries under 3 years, 90pc free

The hospital had earlier performed South India's first robotic kidney transplant in the government sector.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Medical team performing robotic surgery in a modern operating room.

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) performed 1,000 robotic surgeries in less than three years, with over 90 per cent procedures free of cost.

Operations were conducted under the Aarogyasri and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes.

The surgeries included 590 procedures by the Urology Department, 248 by the Surgical Gastroenterology Department and 162 by the Surgical Oncology Department. The operations covered complex conditions involving the prostate, urinary bladder, kidney, liver, pancreas, intestines, uterus and ovaries, including several cancer surgeries.

Subhan Bakery

The hospital had earlier performed South India’s first robotic kidney transplant in the government sector.

NIMS Director Prof Dr Rahul Devaraj credited the achievement to the combined efforts of surgeons, anaesthesiologists, nursing staff, operation theatre teams and other supporting departments.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha congratulated the team on achieving the milestone. Noting that the NIMS had recently completed 2,000 kidney transplant surgeries, they hailed it for emerging as one of the country’s leading organ transplant centres.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

“The government is expanding robotic surgery services across public hospitals. Besides NIMS, robotic surgeries are being conducted at MNJ Cancer Hospital, while advanced robotic operation theatres are planned for the upcoming TIMS hospitals, Gandhi Hospital and the new Osmania General Hospital,” said an official release.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button