NIN to launch AI tool to help Indians make informed food choices

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) is preparing to launch an AI-powered search tool and web platform that will provide detailed nutrition information on packaged food products sold in India.

The platform is being developed to help consumers understand the nutritional value of food products.

One-stop source for food information

Once launched, users will be able to search for a food product or brand and instantly access information about its nutritional profile. The platform will analyse various components of packaged foods and present important details in an easy-to-understand format.

Officials said the initiative comes as the consumption of packaged foods continues to increase and health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart-related diseases are becoming more common.

NIN partners with Hyderabad-based startup

To build a scientific database of packaged foods available in India, NIN has signed an agreement with a Hyderabad-based company that developed the TruthIn mobile application.

The app contains information on more than 75,000 food products and helps users examine nutritional content, ingredient safety and the level of processing in food items.

Using barcode scans or product searches, the app also explains ingredients listed under technical names or INS numbers in simple language.