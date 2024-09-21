Nine members of jewellers’ family attempt suicide over financial troubles

Those who consumed pesticide included an eight-year-old child and a 67-year-old woman.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st September 2024 5:43 pm IST
Cyanide murders in Tenal of Andhra Pradesh
(Representational image)

Rajkot: Nine members of a family of jewellers in Gujarat’s Rajkot city tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide because of financial distress, police said on Saturday.

Members of the Adesara family, residents of Gundawadi locality, themselves called for ambulance after the failed attempt on Friday night and were hospitalised, said an official. The condition of all of them was stable, he said.

They took the drastic step after two Mumbai-based businessmen failed to pay them for 3 kg of gold jewellery worth around Rs 1.95 crore, supplied last year, said inspector Mayurdhwaj Sarvaiya of Bhaktinagar police station.

Those who consumed pesticide included an eight-year-old child and a 67-year-old woman, he said.

Family member Ketan Adesara, who jointly owns a jewellery unit with his brother in the city’s bullion market, spoke to reporters.

They had been promised payment for the jewellery by the Mumbai-based businessmen by Diwali 2023, but the money was not yet paid, and the family, as a result, was unable to pay their own loan instalments, he said.

A case of cheating will be registered against the businessmen, said inspector Sarvaiya. As to the suicide attempt, a station diary entry was made at the Bhaktinagar police station, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st September 2024 5:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button