Nine of family killed as car falls into well in Maharashtra

The accident occurred in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town around 10 pm on Friday, April 3, an official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th April 2026 8:55 am IST
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Nashik: Nine members of a family, including six children, were killed after their car fell into a well in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said on Saturday, April 4.

The accident occurred in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town around 10 pm on Friday, April 3, an official said.

The victims were heading home after attending a function at a banquet hall in the area when their car fell into a well near the venue, he said.

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Personnel from the local police and emergency services arrived at the scene and retrieved the car and its occupants with the help of two cranes and swimmers around midnight.

The victims were members of the Dargude family from Indore village in Dindori taluka, the official said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sunil Dattu Dargude (32), his wife Reshma, Asha Anil Dargude (32), and six children from the family, five girls in the age group of seven to 14 years and an 11-year-old boy.

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Their bodies were brought to the government hospital in Dindori, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th April 2026 8:55 am IST

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