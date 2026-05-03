Nine-year-old shot dead for refusing to fetch water in UP

When the boy refused, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, lost his temper and shot him in the stomach, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:48 am IST
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Etah: A nine-year-old boy was shot dead after he refused to bring water for a relative, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, at a naming ceremony in Uttar Pradesh‘s Kasganj district, police said.

The incident took place on Friday, May 1, in Yakutganj village when the victim, Yashpal alias Yash, was attending a naming ceremony at his house.

According to the boy’s uncle, Anuj, relatives and villagers had gathered for the function when Dhanesh Yadav, a relative of the victim’s father Jasveer Gola, allegedly asked the child to fetch water while he was consuming alcohol.

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When the boy refused, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, lost his temper and shot him in the stomach, police said.

Panic broke out at the ceremony following the incident. The injured child was first taken to the district hospital in Kasganj and later referred to Aligarh due to his critical condition. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday, May 2, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Govind Ballabh Sharma said a case was registered on a complaint from the victim’s family.

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The accused fled the spot after the incident but was arrested later near the Khitauli canal bridge. Police have seized the firearm used in the crime from his possession.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:48 am IST

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