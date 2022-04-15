Nirmal Muslim youths provide free Sehri meals to travelers

Hyderabad: The Muslims of Nirmal formed the “Sahar committee” 14 years ago to provide free pre-dawn meals (Sehri) to the bus passengers and others at the Old Nirmal bus stand.

These youths start preparing the meals after Isha prayer and by 3 am they start serving the meals. Incidentally, the timings of the private bus coming from Nagpur and other cities coincide with this time.

Apart from the passengers, other Muslim travelers from other districts and states staying in mosques to collect donations are also invited for these free Sehri meals. These youths are providing Sehri meals for the past 14 years without interruption.