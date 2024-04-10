Nirmal SP organises iftar for Muslim staff at police headquarters

Nirmal: In a gesture of communal harmony, Dr Janaki Sharmila IPS, Superintendent of Police (SP) at Nirmal Police Headquarters, organised an Iftar for the Muslim staff, alongside Additional SP Bhainsa Kantilal Patil IPS.

The event was attended by various officials, including Mohammad Yunus Ali AO, Virasat Ali, President of Nirmal Police Association, Station House Officer Nirmal B. Anil, Inspector Srinivas, as well as Muslim constables and Home Guards.

During the gathering, Dr. Janaki Sharmila highlighted the importance of celebrating festivals of all religions together. She highlighted that mutual respect for each other’s religions is a fundamental aspect of humanity, fostering unity and harmony. Dr. Janaki extended greetings to all Muslim brothers, sisters, elders, and staff members for the holy month of Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr.

Addressing the gathering, Additional SP Bhainsa Kantilal IPS expressed the significance of such invitations in promoting societal harmony. He urged Muslims to offer special prayers during Ramadan for peace and law enforcement across the state, highlighting mutual respect for diverse religious beliefs.

Mufti Nadeem Ali offered prayers for peace and security in the country. Syed Jalil Azhar, senior staff reporter from The Siasat Daily, also graced the occasion with his presence, enhancing the spirit of communal fellowship.