Nirmala Sitharaman meets UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a meeting with United Arab Emirates ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Deputy Chief of UAE Mission Majid Alnekhailawi and Abdulaziz Alhashmi, head of the Political Section, UAE Embassy and discussed bilateral ties between the two nations.

Ministry of Finance took to its official Twitter handle to inform about the meeting between Nirmala Sitharaman and UAE Embassy officials.

Ministry of Finance tweeted, “Mr. Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of UAE to India, along with Mr Majid Alnekhailawi, Deputy Chief of UAE Mission & Mr. Abdulaziz Alhashmi, Head of Political Sectio, UAE Embassy, called on FM Smt @nsitharaman to discuss bilateral relations between India and UAE, today.”

On March 1, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. Meanwhile, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy participated in the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. She attended the meeting along with a number of UAE ministers and officials.

According to the statement released by the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the participation of Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy demonstrates the depth of the strategic relations that bind the two nations.

During the session entitled “A Region of Opportunities: From the Mediterranean to the Arabian Sea,” she focused on the UAE’s approach to building more sustainable and effective partnerships with other countries and its vision to use technology, science, and innovation to enhance these partnerships, which aim to benefit humanity.

According to the statement, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy said that UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to focus on finding solutions and new innovations to address global challenges.