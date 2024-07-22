Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2023-24 along with a statistical appendix in Parliament on Monday, a day ahead of the Union Budget.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today (Monday) and subject to the exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 12.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirtivardhan Singh and Sukanta Majumdar will present the document on the table in Lok Sabha today.

Union Minister Manohar Lal will move the motion for election to the Rajghat Samadhi Committee (RSC).

“That, in pursuance of clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 4 read with subsection (4) of Section 4 of the Rajghat Samadhi Act, 1951 (41 of 1951), this House do proceed to elect, in such a manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from among the members of the House to be a member of the Rajghat Samadhi Committee,” stated the List of Business in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Prasad Sinha (Asansol Parliamentary Constituency, West Bengal) will take the oath or make the affirmation, sign the Roll of Members and take his seat in the House.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move a motion for the election of two members to the central building and other construction workers’ advisory committee in Lok Sabha.

“That in pursuance of Section 3(2)(b) of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, read with Rule 11(2) of the Building and Other Construction Workers’ (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Central Rules, 1998, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves, to serve as members of the Central Building and Other Construction Workers’ Advisory Committee, subject to the other provisions of the said Act and the Rules made thereunder,” the list of Business stated.

Matters under Rule 377 are to be taken for discussion in Lok Sabha.

The Session will have 16 sittings spread over 22 days. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25, which will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 23.

The Economic Survey of India 2023-24, along with a statistical appendix, will be laid on the table of the Houses of Parliament on Monday. The Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will also be presented on July 23.