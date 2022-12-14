NIT Warangal campus placement: Student bags Rs 88 lakh job offer

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 14th December 2022 1:35 pm IST
NIT Warangal (Representation Image)

Hyderabad: A student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has bagged a job offer of Rs 88 lakh pay package during campus placement.

The student, Aditya Singh who belongs to Computer Science Department is studying in the final year. His pay package surpassed the highest offer bagged by an NIT Warangal student last year.

Recently, an M.Tech student from IIT Hyderabad who belongs to the electrical department bagged a job offer of a pay package of Rs. 63.8 lakh.

Overall campus placement at NIT Warangal

TOI quoted NIT Warangal director NV Ramana Rao saying that the university performed better in campus placement due to the high retention rate of their students.

In the current placement year, 724 BTech students placed so far. The average package bagged by students from computer science has reached 31.9 lakh in 2022-23.

The average package in case of students from electronics and communication, and electrical and electronics have reached Rs. 23.3 lakh and Rs. 22.1 lakh respectively.

NIT Warangal

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is a public technical and research university located in Warangal, Telangana.

It is one of the 161 educational institutions listed in the Government of India’s Institutes of National Importance.

