Nithya Menen tying knot? Here’s what we know

Nithya Menen received heaps of praise for her recent work in web series 'Modern Love Hyderabad'.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Updated: 20th July 2022 11:28 am IST
Nithya Menen to get hitched soon? Here's what we know
(Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Nithya Menen has carved her own space in the entertainment industry with her impressive acting skills and alluring looks. She is truly a pan-India star with her work spread out in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries. Nithya is on a roll careerwise and fans are eager to see what’s in store for her personal and professional growth.

Well, if the latest reports are to be believed, Nithya Menen is expected to tie the knot with a Malayalam actor, very soon.

Yes, you read that right! While the name of Nithya Menen’s beau hasn’t been revealed yet, we do know that the two actors knew each other before they entered the film industry. What started as a friendship, turned into a love story, and now, they have decided to get hitched soon.

MS Education Academy

Furthermore, according to a source close to the couple, both have convinced their families, and wedding preparations are underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithya Menen has ’19 (1) (a)’, ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, and ‘Aaraam Thirukalpana’ in the pipeline. She received heaps of praise for her spectacular work in ‘Modern Love Hyderabad‘ which was recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button