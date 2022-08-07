NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting. This is the first physical meeting of the Council after July 2019.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th August 2022 1:48 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: NITI Aayog’s seventh Governing Council meeting, which will discuss various issues such as crop diversification, urban development and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), began here on Sunday.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and chief minister of Uttap Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam are attending the meeting among others.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is boycotting the meeting.

Generally, a full council meeting happens every year.

The meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

