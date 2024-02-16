NITI Aayog’s Vizag meet draws future of inland fisheries

New Delhi: NITI Aayog in partnership with the government of Andhra Pradesh organised a two-day National Workshop in Visakhapatnam which concluded on Friday with the drawing up of a future roadmap that emphasises the importance of inter-state and Centre-state cooperation in realising the immense growth potential of India’s inland fisheries sector.

The workshop in its various technical sessions focused on crucial aspects such as sustainability practices, export competitiveness, infrastructure gaps, and livelihood challenges facing India’s inland fisheries industry, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

It was a collaborative effort aimed at maximising the potential of fisheries in India’s inland states.

As many as 13 states showcased their accomplishments, potential, challenges, and best practices during the workshop, the statement added.

The key stakeholders who participated in the discussions included central and state government officials, researchers, industry representatives, practitioners and Fish Farmer Producer Organisation (FFPO).

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala emphasised the need for active handholding and skill development of traditional fishermen to enhance their competitiveness.

He also addressed the concept of connecting each Amrit Sarovar to create opportunities for generating livelihoods through inland fisheries.

The minister also suggested that the fish market should adopt a marketing approach similar to that of a “fish mall”, fostering a culture akin to shopping malls in metropolitan cities.

He highlighted the government’s emphasis on fisheries, including initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Blue Revolution, FIDH, and other insurance related schemes.

Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, highlighted the achievements of Andhra Pradesh in the fisheries sector and stressed the importance of addressing regional disparities in production and productivity.

The second day of the workshop featured technical sessions on “Sustainability in Inland Fisheries: FFPOs/Cooperatives Led Development Models” and “Issues and Challenges in Inland Fisheries Industry in India”.

These sessions facilitated discussions among policymakers, industry players, and fisheries startups, identifying actionable recommendations and future roadmaps for the sector’s growth.

The relationships forged and next steps identified during the event would lay a strong foundation for the sector’s significant growth opportunities in the future.

The Centre has increased the allocation for the Department of Fisheries by 15 per cent to an impressive Rs 2,584.5 crore in the Interim Budget for financial year 2024-25 as part of its policy to promote the sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that a separate Fisheries Department was established to assist fishermen that has resulted in doubling both inland and aquaculture production, doubling of seafood exports since 2013-14.