Nitish Kumar became Bihar CM with Lalu’s blessings: RJD MLA

Patna: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra on Monday said that Nitish Kumar became Bihar’s Chief Minister due to the blessings of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“We have 79 MLAs. So, we have the role of big brother. We also wish that Nitish Kumar should become prime minister while Tejashwi Yadav should become Bihar’s Chief Minister,” Bhai Virendra said.

When asked why Lalu Prasad Yadav did not apply Tilak on Chief Minister’s forehead, Virendra said that the question should be asked to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Due to his blessings, Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar. Both of them are jointly running the government,” he said.

“I was the first person in Bihar who advocated for Nitish Kumar to become the prime minister of the country. Bihar is a place which gave us our first president as well,” Bhai Virendra said.