Nitish Kumar elected JD(U) president

The national council meeting of the party, scheduled to be held later in the day, is likely to ratify decisions taken in the executive meeting.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2023 1:24 pm IST
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president at the party’s national executive meeting here on Friday, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name, party leader K C Tyagi said.

Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Kumar being its most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Singh’s leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, the sources said.

