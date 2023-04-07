Nitish Kumar hosts Iftar party in Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday organised an Iftar party in his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, here.

Several leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U national President Lalan Singh, cabinet minister Jama Khan, JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha, Water Resource Minister Sanjay Jha and several Muslim clerics participated in the event.

In the last few days, the opposition parties has targeted Nitish Kumar over Iftar parties, especially after the Ram Navami violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. BJP and LJPR targeted Nitish Kumar after he went for the Iftar party of JD-U MLC Khalid Anwar in Phulwari Sharif in Patna recently.

Iftar parties in Bihar have significant political overtones. One such example was seen last year when RJD leader and Rabri Devi had given an Iftar party in her official residence 10 Circular Road in Patna, attended by Nitish Kumar, and subsequently political equation had changed in Bihar as he dumped the NDA to join the Mahagatbandhan again.

Rabri Devi will organise an Iftar party on April 9.