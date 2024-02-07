Nitish Kumar to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

This will be Nitish Kumar’s first meeting with the PM after returning to the NDA fold in Bihar on January 28.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Though, it would just be a courtesy call, but it is significant in view of the forthcoming Trust Vote in Bihar Assembly on February 12.

Nitish Kumar and Modi may also discuss Cabinet expansion of the NDA Government in Bihar.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Nitish Kumar will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Nitish Kumar, accompanied by senior JD-U leader Sanjay Jha left for Delhi around 11 am on Wednesday.

