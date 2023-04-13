‘Nitish’s formula of opposition unity is one seat, one candidate’

Patna/New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and other opposition leaders is working with the plan to unite the opposition to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, his JD-U said.

“The Nitish formula for 2024 for opposition unity is One Seat One Candidate (OSOC). It has come into effect in the country. The discussions with all opposition parties are completed now and its result will be visible soon,” senior JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi said on Thursday.

“Some issues coming into the media about what happened to Mamata Benerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and K Chandrashekhar Rao, and these will be addressed soon. Arvind Kejriwal has already given full support to the initiative of Nitish Kumar,” he added.

Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is considered one of closest to Nitish Kumar, said: “Media always asks about who would be the PM face of the opposition parties? The idea behind this question is to derail the initiative. BJP always claimed that there is no vacancy for Prime Minister in the country… we will assure them that we will create a vacancy of the same.”

The BJP, over the years, is ruling in the country only with 37 per cent of votes, due to division of votes as opposition parties are contesting against each other. Now the one seat, one candidate formula, if implemented, could reduce the division of anti-BJP votes in the country.