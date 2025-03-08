Nizam College secures A grade from NAAC

Hyderabad: Nizam College in Hyderabad has been awarded the A grade by the National Assessments and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The college has been affiliated with Osmania University (OU). As a public institution, OU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including humanities, science, engineering, law, social sciences, and commerce. It is known for its emphasis on research, innovation, and quality education.

Expressing gratitude over the achievement, principal Nizam College, Prof A V Rajashekhar said in a statement, “This ‘A’ grade is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and collective effort of all the members of the college. We are deeply committed to maintaining the highest academic standards and continuing to provide an environment that fosters both intellectual and personal growth of students.”