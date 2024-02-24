Nizamabad: Beggar dies after Dep Tahsildar kicks him onto moving truck

Hyderabad: A deputy Tahsildar from Nizamabad district reportedly kicked a beggar due to which the man came under wheels of a truck and died. According to a statement given to the police, the incident transpired after the deceased began cleaning the windscreen of the car in which the Bheemgal deputy Tahsildar Rajasekhar was travelling at Mamidipally in Nizamabad’s Armoor on February 23.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaram, a native of Mamidipally (Nizamabad district), who made a living by seeking alms at traffic signals. At Mamidipally, he approached Tahsildar Rajasekhar’s car and cleaned it as well after which he was reportedly assaulted.

Also Read Activists concerned over killing of 70 stray dogs in Nizamabad

The Armoor police in Nizamabad district said that after Shivaram cleaned the window panes of the deputy Tahsildar’s car and asked for money, Rajasekhar refused. The beggar then allegedly followed the car a little distance and stood in front of it.

Annoyed, Rajashekar reportedly stopped the car, got down and kicked Shivaram. The man fell on the road and was run over by a tipper lorry. The deputy Tahsildar escaped from the spot. Initially the police also believed it to be a road accident but after verifying the CCTV camera footage, they noticed that the deputy Tahsildar had kicked Shivaram which had resulted in the fatal accident. The Armoor police has registered a case and officials are investigating.