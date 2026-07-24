Nizamsagar police crack cottage theft case, arrest two suspects

Hyderabad: The Nizamsagar police have cracked a theft case reported at under-construction cottages near Gol Bungalow on the outskirts of Achampet village under the Nizamsagar police station limits and arrested two interstate suspects. Stolen property worth around Rs. 1.75 lakh, along with a car and mobile phones used in the offence, was recovered.

Banswada Rural Circle Inspector A. Tirupayya said that the case was solved with the help of technical evidence and scientific investigation.

According to the police, the suspects had earlier worked at the cottages but lost their jobs after allegedly becoming addicted to online betting and alcohol. Nursing a grudge against the company’s Managing Director, Deepak, they allegedly planned the theft.

On the intervening night of July 4, the suspects travelled from Patancheru to Achampet in a Maruti Ritz car. After finding nobody present at the cottages, they allegedly broke open the lock of a room with a stone and entered the premises.

They allegedly stole two cutters, two welding machines and one WUKO clipper box. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at Rs. 1.75 lakh, and they fled in the car.

Based on a complaint lodged by cottage supervisor Ande Mahesh, the Nizamsagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Under the supervision of Banswada Deputy Superintendent of Police Vithal Reddy, CI A. Tirupayya conducted a detailed probe by analysing technical data and other scientific evidence. The police identified the suspects, detained them, and during questioning, they allegedly confessed to the crime.

The arrested suspects were identified as Gattu Rakesh, 29, from Bhupalpally district, and Tammineni Laxman Rao alias Shiva, 25, from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

Police recovered two cutters, two welding machines, one WUKO clipper box, a Maruti Ritz car, and two mobile phones from their possession.

The suspects were arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand.