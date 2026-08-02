NMC flags long working hours of resident doctors before SC

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed the Supreme Court that long and exhausting working hours are causing serious mental and psychological stress among resident doctors. The commission said reasonable duty hours and adequate rest are essential for doctors’ well-being and quality patient care.

The NMC made the observations in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking better working conditions for resident doctors.

NMC highlights concerns over doctors’ work hours

In its affidavit, the commission referred to the findings of a task force that examined the working conditions of postgraduate resident doctors.

According to the report, many doctors work extremely long shifts, including multiple 24-hour duties, with some required to perform three to five consecutive 24-hour shifts. The commission said such schedules lead to physical and mental exhaustion, affecting both doctors’ health and their ability to provide proper patient care.

The NMC stressed that reasonable working hours and sufficient rest are necessary for the well-being and efficient functioning of resident doctors.

Implementation beyond powers

While acknowledging the issue, the commission told the court that it is not in a position to enforce limits on doctors’ working hours.

The NMC said responsibility for ensuring healthy working conditions lies with the central and state health authorities.

The Public Interest Litigation was filed by the United Doctors Front which sought healthier working conditions for resident doctors.

The organisation told the Supreme Court that cases of doctors dying by suicide have increased in recent years. It claimed that around 150 such cases were reported over the last five years.