NMC gives stern warning against ragging, issues advisory to medicos

Hyderabad: The National Medical Council has warned of strict action against the students indulged in ragging in medical colleges and directed the medical students to be mentally strong and treat patients better in hospitals while on duty.

The students were advised to get as much information as possible on changing medical policies, technicalities and focus on treatment. Patients have also been instructed not to share their details on social media.

The National Medical Council issued fresh guidelines on medical students with regards to their professional responsibilities in the country. Special importance has been given to the overall development of medical students.

The medical students have been urged to learn the local language to communicate pleasantly with patients. They have been instructed to be ready to perform emergency services in the event of natural disasters and difficulties.

The National Medical Council said that the students should not be limited to treatment only, they should have full faith in the health department. Improve the relationship between the doctor and the patient. Learn how to perform the operation better. Don’t just focus on curriculum, get teaching knowledge from lecturers and experienced professors. Students have also been warned of strict action against tampering the case facts.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had previously organised a “Security measures and support system for students in Educational Institutions”. As the coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and state universities, the TSCHE focused on effective security measures to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment.

The Education Minister of Telangana, Sabitha Indra Reddy had also proposed changes in how the system works currently. She proposed a committee constituted by the TSCHE and state education department along with the aid of police officials to bring about an anti-ragging act.