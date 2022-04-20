NMC serves showcause notices to 5 medical colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a recent surprise inspection carried out by the National Medical Commission (NMC) across the country, the commission found lapses in five private medical colleges in Telangana. According to the NMC, the colleges lacked in internal infrastructure, availability of doctors and their teaching capability.

While the NMC has declined to reveal the names of the colleges, they have hinted that two of the five colleges have newly opened. The commission issued show-cause notices to all five colleges and said that action will be taken after receiving a reply from the institutes, a report of the Times of India said.

“In the surprise inspection we did over the week, irregularities have been found in all of them. While all five lacked infrastructure and laboratories, two of these colleges did not have an adequate staff to continue teaching. They also did not have the required student strength to be declared fit for the courses,” said a member of the NMC,” a member of the committee said.

He also said that the commission is going to increase these surprise inspections to monitor the downsizing of staff and basic infrastructure taken place during the pandemic.

The NMC inspection was carried out by an enquiry committee of 3-6 doctors in 12 private medical colleges across five cities in the country.