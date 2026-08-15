NMDC Q1 profit rises 2 pc to Rs 2,007 crore, output up 26 pc

Hyderabad: Telangana government-run NMDC Ltd, India’s largest iron ore producer, on Friday, August 14, reported a 2 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter, helped by a sharp jump in production even as sales grew only marginally.

The Navratna PSU said profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at Rs 2,007 crore, against Rs 1,969 crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26.

Revenue from operations rose 2 per cent to Rs 6,795 crore in the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 6,634 crore a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Output up 26 pc, sales grow slower

Iron ore production climbed 26 per cent to 15.12 million tonne during the quarter from 11.99 million tonne a year ago. Sales, however, rose at a much slower pace of 2 per cent year-on-year to 11.73 million tonne, from 11.52 million tonne in the same quarter last year, pointing to a build-up in inventory.

Chairman and managing director Amitava Mukherjee said the company had begun 2026-27 “on a strong footing,” with the rise in output and profitability pointing to operational resilience and strategic discipline.

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100 million tonne target by 2030

Mukherjee said NMDC was on track to meet its production target of 60 million tonne for the current fiscal and was working towards scaling this up to 100 million tonne by 2030.

“Our focus is now on scaling volumes, improving productivity and unlocking greater value from our mineral resources. As India moves towards a larger and more self-reliant industrial economy, NMDC will continue to play a central role in securing the iron ore needed for the nation’s next phase of growth,” he said.