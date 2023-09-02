No Aadhaar numbers on Degrees, provisional certificates: UGC to universities

"Under the regulations, as they currently stand, printing of the Aadhaar number on provisional certificates and degrees is not permissible," Joshi said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd September 2023 3:19 pm IST

New Delhi: The University Grant’s Commission (UGC) has directed the universities across the country against printing Aadhaar number of students on degrees and provisional certificates.

The directive by the higher education regulator comes amid reports that State Governments are considering printing full Aadhaar numbers on provisional certificates and degrees issued by universities, for subsequent use in the verification of said documents at the time of recruitment or
admission.

Also Read
In absence of challenge to the rules, HC ought not to declare them as ultra vires: SC

In a letter dated September 1 to all the universities, Manoj Joshi, Secretary of UGC said, “In this regard, attention is invited to sub-regulation (3) of regulation 6 of the Aadhaar (Sharing of Information) Regulations, 2016, which provide that no entity in possession of the Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the Aadhaar number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means,” Joshi said.

MS Education Academy

“Under the regulations, as they currently stand, printing of the Aadhaar number on provisional certificates and degrees is not permissible,” Joshi said.

He also said that the Higher Education Institutions are, therefore, requested to strictly comply with the rules and regulations of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd September 2023 3:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button