No agreement between TGSPDCL and Adani group, reveals RTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has clarified that it has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or agreement with the Adani Group. This response was provided following an inquiry filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Hyderabad’s RTI activist and founder of www.yourti.in Kareem Ansari, had submitted the RTI application seeking information on whether any agreement existed between TSSPDCL and the Adani Group. In its official reply dated August 7, 2024, TGSPDCL explicitly confirmed that no such MoU or agreement had been established.

Kareem Ansari stated that this response should put to rest speculations surrounding any potential collaboration between TSSPDCL and the Adani Group. “I had filed an RTI to inquire about the status of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Telangana and the Adani Group. The concerned department responded that no such MoU exists. This clarification should alleviate concerns among the people of old Hyderabad regarding power privatization,” he explained.

This clarification is expected to provide reassurance to the public, as discussions about possible privatization have raised concerns among various communities.