No alliance in Telangana: BJP prez Kishan Reddy on joining hands with BRS

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2024 3:32 pm IST
BRS has no future, join BJP: Kishan Reddy tells pink party cadre
Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Union minister and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president G Kishan Reddy clarified that his party will form an alliance with any political party in the state.

This comes amidst reports of talks over an alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the Lok Sabha elections, 2024.

Kishan Reddy said the BRS party lost its ground in the state in the last elections and the Congress will soon meet the same fate.

“We will contest from all seats in the state in coming Lok Sabha elections. For third time in a row the BJP will form the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

