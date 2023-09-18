No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

He said while Annamalai had made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including the late J Jayalalithaa

AIADMK -BJP (IANS photo)

Chennai: Strains between the AIADMK and BJP seemed to have reached a flashpoint on Monday when a senior leader of the Dravidian party said there was no alliance with the saffron organisation and that any decision on a poll pact will be decided only during the election.

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, lashing out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for his criticism of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, said his party workers will not tolerate any affront to the late chief minister.

He said while Annamalai had made critical remarks about AIADMK leaders including the late J Jayalalithaa, the party had sought that the BJP leader be restrained.

“Annamalai doesn’t desire alliance with AIADMK although BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders. Why should we carry you? BJP can’t set foot here. Your vote bank is known. You are known because of us,” the former minister told reporters here while lashing out at the BJP and its state unit president.

“We can’t tolerate anymore (the criticism of leaders). As far as alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. (the matter) can be decided only during election. This is our stand,” he said.

Asked if this was his personal opinion, Jayakumar said, “Have I ever spoken to you in that capacity? I only talk what the party decides.”

