No alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka: AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM is contesting elections in four wards in the upcoming Bijapur Municipal Corporation which will be held on October 28.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 25th October 2022 6:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: 'Muslims won't remove hijab, beard', says Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (file photo)

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi ruled out any possible alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday at Vijayapura (Bijapur) at an election campaign, Owaisi said that last time at the request of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao the AIMIM did not contest the elections and campaigned for the Janata Dal (S). “This time it won’t happen like that,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM is contesting elections in four wards in the upcoming Bijapur Municipal Corporation which will be held on October 28. “I have come here to campaign for our candidates,” said the AIMIM chief.

MS Education Academy

The AIMIM’s entry into Karnataka will have limited impact, at best. However, wherever it makes a difference, it will affect either the Congress of Janata Dal(S).

Also Read
Karnataka: Bande Mutt seer Basavalinga Swami found dead in Ramnagar

According to an article by The Hindu, Karnataka has a sizable number of Muslim voters in the Hubbali-Dharwad areas.

In last year’s municipality elections, the AIMIM had contested in 12 wards, finishing second and third in seven wards and securing a total of 1,000 votes. Moreover, AIMIM has also helped Independent wins.

This very reason is why Congress and the Janata Dal (S) believe AIMIM’s participation can affect their voter balance adversely.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button