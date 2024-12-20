‘No arrest till…’: Telangana HC grants relief to KTR in Formula E case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, December 20 has granted the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KT Rama Rao (KTR) relief from arrest in connection with the Formula E race ‘scam’ in Hyderabad until December 30.

However, the court has allowed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to continue its investigation into the matter. KTR’s petition to quash the case will be heard next on December 27 and the state has been directed to submit its response by that date.

Earlier, KTR approached the Telangana HC seeking orders to quash the ACB case booked against him for alleged corruption in organising the Formula E race. He filed a petition before Justice Shravan Kumar’s Bench.

The ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rama Rao for alleged misuse of government funds in conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad last year when BRS was in power.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ongoing debacle of the Formula E race ‘scam’ in Hyderabad

After the Congress party assumed power in Telangana, it was revealed that the previous BRS government spent Rs 54 crores including Rs 8 crores in taxes on Formula E, the organizers of Formula E Season 10 in Hyderabad without Cabinet approval. A memo was issued to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, questioning the authorization for this transaction.

Congress also alleged that Rs 55 crores were spent on the event and raised concerns over inaction against Ace Nxt Gen, a Greenko subsidiary for defaulting and withdrawing from the event. This led to the cancellation of the 2024 Formula E race in Hyderabad initially scheduled for February with organizers citing a “breach of contract.”

During a Cabinet meeting on December 16, a decision was made to advance the inquiry into KTR and the alleged irregularities.

KTR says corruption charges ‘baseless’

Denying there was any corruption in the organisation of Formula E race in Hyderabad last year KTR called the Congress-led state government’s ACB case against him baseless and “politically motivated”. KTR said that he had done no wrong when the BRS was in power last year, and said he will prove his innocence.

The ex-IT minister said that Hyderabad had gained global recognition through the Formula E event. “However, the Congress government’s inept handling of the situation caused reputational damage to Hyderabad and Telangana on the international stage,” said a statement from KTR’s office.

He also challenged the state government to present evidence of corruption in the ongoing Assembly session. “The Congress must focus on fulfilling its promises to the people instead of targeting the opposition with unfounded accusations. The people of Telangana deserve better governance,” said KTR.