No Cabinet minister answered queries in RS Question Hour: Congress

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that for the first time in 70 years of the Rajya Sabha, today no Cabinet minister answered questions during the Question Hour.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 9th February 2022 9:22 pm IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government, saying no Cabinet minister answered questions during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday morning and the ministers of state chanted “Modi Chalisa”.

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “For the first time in 70 years of the Rajya Sabha, today no Cabinet minister answered questions during the Question Hour”.

“The ministers of state were pathetic, reading out replies already circulated and chanting Modi Chalisa,” the Congress’ chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

MS Education Academy

During the Question Hour, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai answered questions of members.

During the Question Hour, Congress leader K C venugopal also raised the issue, saying, “Sir, no Cabinet minister is present.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button