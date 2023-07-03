No change in Telangana BJP president: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday made important remarks over the change of guard in the State unit of the party.

Speaking to media persons in Warangal, he made it clear that there will be no change in the BJP State president’s post. He also reacted on the construction of Bayyaram steel factory and said that it was the responsibility of the State government to set up the steel factory and added that it should be set up as per the promise made in the last elections by the State government.

Kishan Reddy said for the first time since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he was coming to the land ruled by the Kakatiyas. He said PM Modi would visit Goddess Bhadrakali temple. The Centre will give priority to infrastructure. “We are developing Warangal city as a smart city amrit nagar. The Kalyana Mandapam in the 1,000-pillar temple was being reconstructed on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone for the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet. He said they were ready to set up a Sainik School, tribal university if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responds on them and added that the Centre would not back down on its promises. He said National highways were being developed at a very fast pace and added that they were setting up a Regional Ring Road (RRR) connecting five to six districts around Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore. He said the RRR would be set up with 50 per cent participation by the Central and State governments and added that the Centre was ready to start the work as soon as the State government acquires land and hands it over to the National Road Authority.

He requested the Chief Minister to complete the land acquisition and added that they had decided to take up the ambitious Outer Ring Rail Project to connect the RRR project He said they had completed the survey to take up the outer ring rail project and wanted the State government to complete the land acquisition process for the ambitious project. He said they had decided to extend the MMTS train up to Yadadri at a cost of Rs 330 crore and the State government had not been able to give its share for the second phase of the MMTS project. “We are going to take up MMTS-2 phase at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore without the support of the State government,” he added.

Kishan Reddy said they were constructing a national highway by connecting Warangal at a cost of Rs 5587 crore and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation for the project. He said Modi would also lay the foundation stone for the construction of a four-lane road connecting Karimnagar and Warangal districts. He also said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 69 crore for the UNESCO-recognised Ramappa temple. He alleged that the State government was trying to carry out a mudslinging campaign against the Central government despite its complete support.