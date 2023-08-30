No decision on BSP’s inclusion in INDIA until clarity from Mayawati: Sharad Pawar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 7:55 pm IST
Mumbai: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress leader Ashok Chavan and Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray at a press conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Noting that the BSP had held a dialogue with the BJP in the past, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said no decision on the Mayawati-led party’s inclusion in INDIA bloc can be taken until there is clarity on whose side she is on.

His remarks at a joint press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel here come amid speculation that Mayawati and the INDIA bloc could be in touch for a possible inclusion of the party, though sources on both sides have denied any such consideration.

Asked about Mayawati’s statement that she is neutral, Pawar said, “There is no clarity on which side Mayawati is. She has had a dialogue with the BJP in the past. I am not saying she would do that now also. But unless there is clarity on this, no decision can be taken.”

MS Education Academy

Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said all parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP but there is “no question” of her party joining hands with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition’s INDIA alliance.

She made the comments in a series of posts on microblogging site X, a day ahead of the INDIA alliance’s meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati claimed that both the NDA and the INDIA blocs consist of parties most of which have “anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich and capitalist policies” against which the BSP’s struggle continues.

“That is why the question of contesting elections in alliance with them does not arise. Hence I appeal to the media: No fake news please,” she said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 7:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button