No decision yet on letting hotels run till 1 am: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: The city police has not yet taken any decision on allowing hotels to run everyday till 1 a.m., said police commissioner CV Anand.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Anand, while replying to a question from the media, said “All hotels (in Hyderabad) should close down at the stipulated time in force as of now.”

His response comes after social media in recent times was buzzing with speculation of the Hyderabad police relaxing business hours till 1 a.m. However, several people from Hyderabad are also against the idea of allowing it to happen. They fear that it could lead to a perceived law and order problems.

A delegation of the All India Majlis –e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) met Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand earlier and asked him to give permission for hotels to run till 1 .am. The initiative of the AIMIM delegation however came in from criticism from some quarters including the Tehreek Muslimeen Shabban president Mohd Mushtaq Malik.

Legislators get calls

Adding to the issue, a person named Imran from Hyderabad also reportedly called up MIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and complained about the group that approached the cops on behalf of hoteliers to seek permission to do business till 1 am.

Another person also called up Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Wednesday night over the issue. The caller appealed to Mahmood Ali to not accord permission for hotels to run till 1 a.m., citing perceived law and order disturbances.