No delays in Telangana renewable energy projects: Union Minister

Hyderabad: No grid power-based renewable energy projects have been cancelled or delayed in Telangana, Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for New Renewable Energy and Power, said in Lok Sabha.

The projects have neither been kept in temporary suspension during the last three years due to technical, financial or implementation issues nor have they been flagged at risk of cancellation or non-performing, the Union Minister added.

Naik clarified while responding to a query from Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya regarding the delay in Telangana’s renewable energy projects.

The minister supported his statements with information provided by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) and the central government’s Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies, including Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC, NHPC and SJVN Ltd.

Congress MP Kavya proposed the question to inquire if any contracts of renewable energy projects were sanctioned, delayed, suspended, or put on hold in the last three years due to specific issues, especially in Telangana’s Warangal constituency.

Kavya represents the Warangal constituency in the Lok Sabha.