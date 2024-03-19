No drinking water problem for Telangana during summer: CS Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari said that there is no problem with drinking water during the current summer season as there is enough water in the reservoirs of the state.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, March 19, with the officials on the situation of drinking water supply in the state, she said that repairs should be carried out on a war footing basis and the supply of drinking water should be continued.

She clarified that sufficient water is being supplied in Greater Hyderabad and if anyone requests additional water tanks they are also being provided. She stated that there is no need to worry about fresh water supply.

The availability of water in all the reservoirs of the state and the measures taken for the supply of drinking water in the summer season were reviewed with the secretaries during the meeting.

Municipal department principal secretary Dana Kishore, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development principal secretary Sandeep Sultania, Irrigation department secretary Rahul Bojja, Panchayat Raj commissioner Anita Ramachandran, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, Municipal department director Divya, Mission Bhagiratha ENC Krupakar Reddy and other officers participated in this review meeting, a press release informed.

On SSC exams

Regarding the conduct of class 10 examinations (SSC), the chief secretary directed the officials to successfully conduct the tenth class exams in the same spirit which was exhibited during the recently concluded Intermediate exams, the release further said.

She held a teleconference with the district collectors on the conduct of the tenth-class examinations.

The chief secretary said that the rest of the exams should also be conducted without any problems.

“Electronic devices and mobile phones should not allowed in examination centers under any circumstances.,” she asserted/

She said that section 144 has been imposed at the examination centers and at least one constable or home-guard should be appointed at each centre.

She asked the officials to make proper arrangements for taking the examination papers back to the post offices. “The education department and police officials should work in proper coordination in this regard,” she added.

The CS also congratulated the district collectors and officials for conducting the recently concluded inter exams successfully.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Education department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham, Education department Commissioner Devasena participated in this teleconference.