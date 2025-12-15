No drones allowed during President Murmu’s visit to Telangana

Hyderabad: As President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Telangana between December 16 and December 22, the Cyberabad commissioner of police, Avinash Mohanty, announced no flying activities of remote-controlled drones will be allowed in select areas of the city.

The use of remotely controlled drones of any capacity, as well as paragliders and microlight aircraft, will be prohibited in the Alwal and Gachibowli police jurisdictions.

Individuals involved in such activities will be punishable under relevant sections of the law.

Meanwhile, President Murmu will be visiting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana to attend various events across the states.

On Tuesday, Murmu will inaugurate the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli in Karnataka’s Mandya district, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will additionally inaugurate a national conference for the chairpersons of public service commissions, being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission in Hyderabad, on December 19.

President Murmu will subsequently address a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, being organised in Hyderabad on December 20, by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary.