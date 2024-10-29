No electricity tariffs hike for Telangana consumers, ERC rejects proposal

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGSERC) has rejected a proposal from the state’s power distribution companies (Discoms) to increase electricity tariffs, easing the financial burden on consumers.

The Discoms had sought to raise fixed charges by 10 to 50 percent for consumers using over 800 units per month, but the commission, after thorough review, declined the proposal and announced its decision on Monday.

The TSERC completed its investigation of the Discoms’ request, which included a detailed report comparing electricity rates with other states. Despite these findings, the commission concluded that a tariff increase was unnecessary and opted to maintain current rates.

Key highlights of the commission’s decisions include:

No Hike in Tariffs: No increase in electricity tariffs for any category of consumer.

Fixed Charges Adjustments: Proposed increases in fixed charges for consumers using over 300 units were denied, though charges for those consuming over 800 units were set at Rs 100.

Lower Fixed Charges for LT Industries: Fixed charges for Low Tension (LT) industries were reduced from the proposed Rs 150 to Rs 100, while the planned Rs 100 increase for poultry farms was rejected.

Unchanged HT Charges: Current charges for High Tension (HT) categories, including 11, 33, and 132 KV connections, will stay the same, along with charges for bus and railway services.

Lift Irrigation Fixed Charge: Approved at Rs 270.

Nighttime Surcharge: No additional charges during peak hours; however, usage between 10 PM and 6 AM will incur an additional charge of Rs 1.50 per unit.

TSERC also noted that the state government owes Rs 25,000 crore to the commission, and Chairman Rao confirmed that steps have been recommended to expedite these payments.