No expiry date in Indo-Pak understanding on cessation of hostilities: Army

New Delhi: There is “no expiry date” to the understanding reached between Indian and Pakistani Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on cessation of hostilities nearly a week back, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

The clarification came following reports that the arrangement between the two militaries on stopping the hostilities is ending this evening.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on May 12 decided to continue with the understanding of halting all military actions.

The arrangement was originally reached for two days when the DGMOs held a conversation over the hotline on May 10.

“As far as continuation of break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of May 12 are concerned, there is no expiry date to it,” the Indian Army said in a brief clarification.

It also made it clear that there are no “DGMO talks” scheduled for Sunday as reported in a sector of the media.

The arrangement reached on May 10 came after four days of intense hostilities that saw the two sides targeting each other’s military installations with drones, missiles and long-range weapons that raised fears of a wider military conflict.

The DGMOs of India and Pakistan on May 12 again deliberated on ways to avoid “inimical” military actions and agreed on considering immediate steps to reduce troops of the two militaries from the borders and forward areas.

In the conversation, the two officers focused on continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a “single shot” or initiate any “aggressive and inimical” action against each other.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side, inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

On May 15, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the country’s Senate that the DGMOs of Pakistan and India talked over the hotline on May 14 to discuss the “ceasefire”.

However, the Indian military chose not to comment on Dar’s claim. Dar said the two DGMOs in their conversation on May 10 had firmed up the “ceasefire” till May 12.

“When the DGMOs spoke again on May 12, the ceasefire was extended until May 14. Further talks on May 14 led to the ceasefire being extended until May 18,” the Pakistan foreign minister was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Following Dar’s comments, the Indian Army said it will pursue confidence-building measures to reduce the “alertness level” in line with the May 10 understanding.