No ‘ghodi or gaadi’, Nupur Shikhare jogs to wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys' squad can be seen jogging their way to the wedding venue

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 10:41 am IST
No 'ghodi or gaadi', Nupur Shikhare jogs to wedding venue to marry Ira Khan
Nupur Shikhare (ANI)

Mumbai: Ira Khan’s ‘baraat’ arrived in a healthy style. Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional ‘ghodi’, groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz in Mumbai to the wedding venue in Bandra.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys’ squad can be seen jogging their way to the wedding venue. The boys jogged for almost 8 km to reach the venue. Isn’t it interesting?

After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue.

MS Education Academy

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, “One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.” In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a meal.

Also, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 10:41 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button