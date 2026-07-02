No helmet, no respect for traffic rules: Hyderabad Commissioner

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, July 2, urged commuters to wear helmets for their safety. He said that not wearing helmets shows that there is no respect for traffic rules.

Sajjanar shared a video on X where a person was riding his bike on a median and said, ” Dividers are meant to separate the roads and not for ramp walk.”

The video shared on X showed the man riding his bike on the median at a high speed.

Sajjanar has been stressing the importance of a helmet while riding .

On June 27, Sajjanar said that helmets aren’t meant to save traffic penalties but to safeguard life and “lamps” of one’s house. He said, “Let not a moment’s discomfort become the cause of lifelong pain. Whether it’s a short trip or a long journey… don’t forget your helmet.”

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He shared a video of A 52-year-old man who was seriously injured after a tree branch fell on his head while he was riding a two-wheeler in the city, police said on Friday, June 26.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, June 24, near Ram Mandir Road in Rajajinagar when Satish was on his way to collect a finance payment, they said.

The video shows Satish riding without a helmet when a branch from a dry roadside tree suddenly broke off and fell on him. The impact caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash.