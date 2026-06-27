Wear helmet, Hyderabad Commissioner urges after Bengaluru accident

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Saturday, June 27, urged commuters to wear helmets and prioritise safety.

Sajjanar said that helmets aren’t meant to save traffic penalties but to safeguard life and “lamps” of one’s house. He said, “Let not a moment’s discomfort become the cause of lifelong pain. Whether it’s a short trip or a long journey… don’t forget your helmet.”

In a post on X, Sajjanar said that accidents never come with an invitation, adding that they may occur due to nature’s fury or technical glitches. The commissioner shared a video of an accident from Bengaluru, where a motorist with no helmet loses control of his vehicle and falls on the road after a piece of wood falls on his head.

Man severely injured after tree branch falls on him in Bengaluru

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after a tree branch fell on his head while he was riding a two-wheeler in the city, police said on Friday, June 26.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, June 24, near Ram Mandir Road in Rajajinagar when Satish was on his way to collect a finance payment, they said.

The video shows Satish riding without a helmet when a branch from a dry roadside tree suddenly broke off and fell on him. The impact caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash.

People nearby rushed to his help after finding him unconscious on the road.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for severe head injuries, a senior police officer said.

Rajajinagar police have started a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

Local residents blamed the Forest Department and civic authorities for alleged negligence, claiming they had repeatedly complained about the dry and dangerous tree but no action was taken.

(With PTI inputs)