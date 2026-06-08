No ID, no entry: Kharge’s crackdown on underage drinking

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced stringent measures to prevent underage drinking, with Home Minister Priyank Kharge directing law enforcement agencies to intensify monitoring of pubs, bars and other alcohol-serving establishments in Bengaluru.

Under the new regulations, all customers entering pubs, breweries, clubs, lounges, restaurants and similar venues will have to undergo mandatory age verification. Valid government-issued identity proof will be compulsory for entry, and establishments have been instructed not to serve alcohol to anyone below the legal age limit.

Kharge’s directive follows growing concerns about the increasing prevalence of alcohol and tobacco consumption among teenagers. Authorities say the crackdown is intended to address a serious public health issue that is affecting the well-being of young people across the city.

In a statement posted on social media, Kharge said police officials had been instructed to issue notices to all establishments serving alcohol, emphasising that underage entry and consumption must be strictly prohibited. He described the issue as one that extends beyond licensing regulations and directly impacts youth welfare and public health.

Have directed city police officials to issue notices to all pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges, restaurants and liquor-serving establishments to strictly prevent underage entry and underage drinking.



A recent study covering 4,093 students in Bengaluru, has raised serious… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 8, 2026

The government’s action was influenced by a recent academic study conducted by institutions including St. John’s Medical College, Christ University and Kasturba Medical College. The research revealed that approximately 33 per cent of surveyed teenagers reported alcohol use, while 18 per cent were addicted to tobacco products.

The findings also showed that the average age at which adolescents begin consuming alcohol is around 17 years. In some cases, children reportedly started drinking as early as eight years old, raising alarm among policymakers and health experts.

As part of the enforcement drive, all establishments must maintain operational CCTV systems at entry points and preserve surveillance footage for inspection. Police will also work closely with educational institutions, residential associations and community groups to ensure compliance.

Kharge reiterated that businesses found violating age restrictions would face severe consequences. “No ID, no entry” will be the guiding principle of the campaign, with the government determined to prevent minors from gaining access to alcohol and other addictive substances.