No illegal documents, money found: Dil Raju clarifies on IT raids

Hyderabad: Following Income Tax (IT) raids at his residence in Jubilee Hills which began on January 21, well-known Telugu movie producer Dil Raju on Saturday, January 24, clarified that no illegal money or documents were found during the search operation.

Speaking to reporters, Dil Raju said he or his family members made no purchases of any kind or investments in the last few years. “A section of vernacular media channels has reported that illegal money and documents have been collected from me. In all, a total of Rs 20 lakh cash was with me and my family members. It’s not illegal money and has relevant documents,” he told reporters.

Following Income Tax (IT) raids at his residence in Jubilee Hills which began on January 21, well-known Telugu movie producer Dil Raju on Saturday clarified that no illegal money or documents were found.



Speaking to reporters, Dil Raju no purchases of any kind or investments… pic.twitter.com/FtfnYMq6i7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 25, 2025

“Additionally, my family possesses gold ornaments within the permissible limits,” he said.

When asked about black money generated in the Telugu movie industry, Dil Raju said that most of the movie tickets are generated via online payment method. “Almost 90 per cent of the movie tickets are through BookMyShow and Paytm app. Where is the black money?” he said.

Dil Raju, whose real name is V Venkata Ramana, is into multiple businesses with movie production and distribution remaining his main business area. Recently, he forayed into real estate.

The previous day, a team of IT officials led by a woman officer searched for the fourth consecutive day at the producer’s house Ujas Villas in Jubilee Hills.

Also Read IT raids on Tollywood producer Dil Raju continue for fourth day

The searches at the premises of Dil Raju and his kin are related to the production of films ‘Game Changer’ and ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’.

The two movies produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations were released recently.