No immediate drinking water concerns in Telangana: CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari conducted a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday to assess the drinking water situation across various districts in Telangana.

During the conference, the Chief Secretary informed officials that emergency pumping from reservoirs would commence after the second week of April to address any shortages.

Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board assured that while Hyderabad had sufficient water supply, there was a high demand due to commercial activities.

Highlighting that there were no immediate drinking water concerns for the summer, the Chief Secretary assured that the state’s main reservoirs had ample water reserves for the year.

She highlighted the implementation of the ‘Summer Action Plan’ to tackle drinking water issues, with funds already allocated to districts. She urged collectors to address management errors promptly and ensure continuous water supply.

Collectors were instructed to conduct daily teleconferences with field-level and nodal officials to monitor drinking water supply in villages and towns.

Special attention was advised to complete all summer action plan works on time, with a focus on effective operation and maintenance to prevent water shortages.

The Chief Secretary cautioned against severe drinking water issues faced by some states, urging proactive measures to mitigate potential challenges.