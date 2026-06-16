No Israel without me: Trump slams military strikes in Beirut

Evian-le-Baines (France): United States President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, June 16, while highlighting Washington’s support for Tel Aviv, claimed that “there would have been no Israel without me,” and that the state would have been “blown up a long time ago” had he not gotten involved.

“Without the United States, there would be no Israel, without me, there would be no Israel, cause no other President was willing to do what I did,” he said.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a bilateral meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

President Donald Trump meets with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit (Source: AP)

He reiterated that Israel would not “exist right now as it would have been blown off the face of the earth hundred per cent,” adding that “every smart person in Israel knows that.”

‘That was too much’

According to the US President, the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has continued for far “too long and too many people are being killed.”

Trump indicated that he was upset, while referring to the recent Israeli military strike in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, as it had come moments before the Iran-US peace deal was announced.

“I saw that attack, I saw where it went. That was vicious.. too much. You know you can do too much also,” he said.

“And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they’re not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you,” he said.

In the same breath, the President claimed to have a great relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu. “I have a great relationship with Bibi, but Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon,” Trump said.

.@POTUS on Israeli military action in Lebanon: "You don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they're not all Hezbollah." pic.twitter.com/NIna5FFt6O — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 16, 2026

Syria can do the job

Trump claimed that he suggested Israel to let “Syria take care of Hezbollah,” because they “do a better job.”

“I didn’t like that two hours before signing an agreement, there was an attack in Lebanon, in Beirut. It was not like it was on the southern side; it was in Beirut. I did not like that. I let them know then, I didn’t like it,” he said.

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“If Israel can’t do the job without killing everyone else then, Syria will do the job,” Trump added.